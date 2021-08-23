Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Minkah Fitzpatrick is 'fine' after not practicing Monday

By Allison Koehler
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJlwy_0banIa2300

A prominent player with his leg wrapped in ice has a tendency to turn some heads, and it did at Pittsburgh Steelers practice on Monday.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was spotted with an ice-wrapped leg but head coach Mike Tomlin says there’s nothing to fear.

“He’s fine,” Tomlin assured reporters in a post-practice press conference.

In the Steelers’ third preseason game on Saturday, Fitzpatrick played in 22 snaps.

There’s nothing to see here. Move along.

Gallery

LOOK: Best Ben Roethlisberger photos from Steelers vs. Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3wym_0banIa2300

List

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
64K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lions List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins gets honest about Ben Roethlisberger ahead of final Steelers preseason game

Dwayne Haskins is getting a second shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tumultuous stint with the Washington Football Team. Although Ben Roethlisberger will be the No. 1 quarterback for the Steelers — no surprise there — Haskins can add to his case for the top backup role behind Big Ben with a strong performance in Week 3 of the NFL preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Performance vs. Lions

It’s just the preseason, but Ben Roethlisberger looked like vintage Big Ben during the Steelers-Lions preseason game Saturday night. Fans didn’t get a chance to watch Roethlisberger play in either of the Steelers’ first two preseason games. But the veteran quarterback suited up and got the start for Saturday night’s exhibition. Roethlisberger made the most of the opportunity.
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFL27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFLFanSided

Steelers: When will TJ Watt sign his extension?

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt is set to sign a record extension sometime this preseason. But when exactly will ink hit paper?. The Steelers rarely negotiate contracts once the season starts, and despite the outstanding play of Watt, they’re unlikely to make an exception for the 26-year-old. A contract extension is looming, that much is certain, and with Watt scheduled to hit NFL Free Agency after next season, the Steelers would rather get a deal done now than later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy