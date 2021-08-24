Cancel
Medical & Biotech

What Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Approval Means

By Lindsey Theis
newsy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 97 days since Pfizer started submitting data for their full approval application. Part of that time for the FDA includes inspecting the vaccine manufacturing facilities AND clinical trial sites, even monitoring individual patients and going through data of tens of thousands of patients and, given enough time, to also follow them for safety.

Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

When using a new medication, one of the biggest concerns you're likely to have is whether or not it will actually treat the condition you're taking it for. And while many supplements and medications have been pulled from the market in the past due to misleading claims about their effectiveness, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication due to just how potent it is. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication now.
Industrywhdh.com

FDA: Company recalls ‘super-potent,’ potentially fatal topical drug

A company is recalling one lot of a prescription topical solution after testing showed it to be “super potent” and potentially fatally toxic, according to the FDA. Teligent Pharma is recalling the lot of Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4% which comes in 50ml screw cap glass bottles, after testing found it to be “super potent,” the FDA said, and use of the super potent solution would result in a higher than intended dose.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis

Ridgewood NJ, the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), but infection with the virus is associated with a much greater risk of the condition, according to a real-world case-control study published on August 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 2 million people who are members of the Clalit Health Services (CHS), the largest healthcare organization in Israel. Vaccination was associated with a 3-fold increase in the risk of myocarditis (risk ratio [RR], 3.24, 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.55-12.44), as well as several other conditions including swollen lymph nodes (RR, 2.43; 95% CI, 2.05 to 2.78), appendicitis (RR, 1.40; 95% CI, 1.02 to 2.01), and herpes zoster infection (RR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.20 to 1.73).
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study: Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Combination Reduces Hospitalization Among High-Risk Patients with COVID-19

Further, their status was evaluated at 14, 21, and 28 days after treatment, and at each point, the numbers of hospitalization were significantly lower in the treated group. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic found that the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, both of which are monoclonal antibody treatments with FDA emergency use authorization, kept high-risk patients out of the hospital when infected with mild to moderate COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
94.5 KATS

Allergies Have You Fearful Of The Vaccine? What Does The CDC Say?

The vaccination conversation continues.... On Tuesday on Newstalk KIT's The Morning News, we had a conversation with a gentleman who was "fully vaccinated" who several months later got the virus and was pretty sick. Not hospitalized, but quite ill. We posted his interview HERE and we got a few reactions, among them some from the NoVax folks which is great because we want eveyone to feel they are welcome to read and share their experiences here.
HealthSeattle Times

New Data Confirm Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Bring a Small Risk of Heart Problems

Newly released data confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both associated with rare heart problems, and that this side effect is most common after the second shot in adolescent boys and young men. Still, the benefits of vaccination continued to outweigh the risks, scientists said. The side effects...
Rochester, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Encourages Cancer Patients To Get 3rd COVID-19 Dose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mayo Clinic announced Tuesday that it is encouraging certain cancer patients to get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The Mayo Clinic Cancer Center said that it’s recommendation follows that of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, which encouraged cancer patients to receive a third dose of a messenger RNA vaccine. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both messenger RNA vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a adenovirus vaccine, and if patients received that initially, another dose is not recommended at this time, the Mayo Clinic said. According to the Rochester-based medical center,...
Public HealthSunderland Echo

Full list of people eligible for a third Covid vaccine dose

Millions of people with severely weakened immune systems will be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the mass rollout is still on hold. Ministers have put the mass booster programme on hold to prioritise those with serious illnesses, although a separate announcement on this is expected soon.
Colorado Statecoloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Lawmaker Rejected COVID Vaccine, Took Unproven Drug Ivermectin, Got COVID, Recovered, Restarts Ivermectin Without Being Vaccinated

Despite the Pfizer COVID vaccination winning U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval last week, Colorado Rep. Rod Pelton (R-Cheyenne Wells) still considers all available COVID vaccines “experimental,” preferring to treat himself with Ivermectin — a well-known, mostly veterinary drug repurposed by some as an unproven treatment and preventative drug for COVID — while choosing to forego getting vaccinated.

