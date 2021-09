Golladay (hamstring) will not suit up for Sunday's preseason finale against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Golladay never seemed like a real candidate to return for Sunday's exhibition finale, given that New York already revealed he's leaning toward the latter end of his 2-to-3 week recovery timetable for a hamstring injury sustained Aug. 3. The prized offseason addition's next chance to suit up will come during the regular-season opener against Denver on Sept. 12. The Giants are counting on Golladay to bolster the aerial attack and operate as a true No. 1 wide receiver, but he's missed a significant amount of opportunity to build chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones.