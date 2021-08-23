Outgoing NY Gov. Cuomo Grants Clemency To Father Of SF DA Chesa Boudin; ‘My Heart Is Bursting’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hours before leaving office Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to six inmates, including a man convicted in a high-profile, deadly robbery. Cuomo referred the case of 76-year-old David Gilbert to the parole board for potential release. Gilbert was sentenced to 75 years to life for the 1981 Brinks robbery at the Nanuet National Bank in Rockland County. I am granting clemency to 6 people. These individuals have shown remorse, rehabilitation and commitment to their communities. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice. pic.twitter.com/iotA77BzzC — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 23, 2021 Members of the Black Liberation Army and other radicals killed two police officers and a security guard during the heist. Cuomo said all those given clemency showed remorse.