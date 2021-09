Haven Shepherd was 14 months old when her parents strapped an improvised bomb to themselves and held her in their arms in an attempted family suicide in Vietnam.They both died instantly but Haven miraculously survived, despite losing her legs below the knee.“You always have to look at the positives of life and I got a second chance,” she says, ahead of her Paralympic swimming debut.These are a Games of second chances, 4,402 other similar but very different stories coming together against the odds and the prevailing circumstances of our times, a pandemic just another bump in the road to navigate.But...