Lake Oswego maintains hope, faces must-win game against New Hampshire on Tuesday at Little League Baseball World Series

While it took more than two days for the game to be played due to constant weather delays, Lake Oswego of Oregon and Sioux Falls of South Dakota delivered a classic pitching duel filled with defensive gems in what some may call the best game played so far in the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series taking place this week at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

