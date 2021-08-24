Denver frontline workers taking a stand against city’s vaccine mandate

DENVER (KDVR) – Some Denver frontline workers and first responders insist they will not get vaccinated, even if it means losing their jobs. FOX31’s Deborah Takahara spoke to Denver police officers, firefighters and local nurses who did not want to be identified, but wanted to stand together and share their opinions. They all stressed they are not anti-vaccine. They just want to be able to make their own choices. They did not want to be identified out of fear of retribution.