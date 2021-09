There are some people who love to watch bear videos online because they're so cute and furry and eerily human-like in unexpected ways. But some of those people don't like it when the bears do the rough stuff, as it ruins their mental image of the bear as a gentle giant. If you are one of those people, we want you to know that we love you and we thank you very much for reading our little magazine. But this video's not for you. You might like this one better.