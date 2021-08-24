Flood Advisory issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC085-241200- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.Y.0101.000000T0000Z-210824T1200Z/ /HMLT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 805 PM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Advisory continues for the Duck River Near Hurricane Mills. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.8 feet and falling. * Action stage is 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.2 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water begins to inundate agricultural land and other low lying areas along the river including access points from Bucksnort to Taylortown, Cedar Grove, and to Bakerville Rd. Target Area: Humphreys The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Hurricane Mills affecting Humphreys County.