Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

This Guy Snuck Under The Stage At A Jason Aldean Concert And Posted It On TikTok

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFOl6_0banG5jd00

I can’t figure out if this guy has the best or the worst seat in the house.

According to a TikTok posted by @aaronfrierson, our boy snuck under the stage at a Jason Aldean concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, this past week – and luckily he documented the whole thing for us to enjoy.

Posted with the caption “Had to get a better seat,” the video starts out with a shot from right in front of the stage, and the cuts to Aaron hiding out underneath the stage as Aldean plays “My Kinda Party” right over his head.

Then he gets real ballsy and decides to touch the bottom of Aldean’s boot. Why?

“F it.”

I mean, might as well make the most of your time under there I guess?

@aaronfrierson

Had to get a better seat😂😂.... original was deleted at 88k likes #fypシ #f #foryoupage #country #jasonaldean

♬ original sound - Aaron Frierson

The original post was deleted by TikTok, but it had some incredible comments, like this one:

“I’ve always wondered what Jason Aldean’s taint looks like”

Now, I wouldn’t recommend trying this, because it seems like a pretty good way to get kicked out at the least or, at worst, arrested.

But if you’re looking to upgrade your seats, you can’t really get much closer than this.

Aaron has also promised a part 2 telling the whole story, so stay tuned for that one. Because I gotta know how many $15 concert beers were involved here.

"This Guy Apparently Snuck Under The Stage At A Jason Aldean Concert And Posted It On TikTok" first appeared on Whiskey Riff

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Aldean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aaronfrierson#Jasonaldean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Remember the Feud Involving Zac Brown, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean?

Country music artists are usually very cordial with one another and many of them are real-life friends, so it's not often that artists in the genre become embroiled in tabloid-filled feuds. However, when Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown made some less-than-positive comments about a song by his friend and fellow Georgia artist Luke Bryan, metaphorical punches were thrown.
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Keith Urban

Dangerous weather forced Jason Aldean to postpone a concert that was originally slated to take place in Alabama this past Saturday night (Aug. 28) due to Hurricane Ida. He made the announcement via social media. Kid Rock’s two shows in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend (Aug. 27-28) had to...
Musicwbch.com

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood reveal video premiere date

Only a couple of weeks after Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood dropped their "If I Didn't Love You" collaboration, we now know when the video will be released. It'll premiere on YouTube on September 8 at 6:00 PM. Although neither Aldean nor Underwood have said much about the video, which...
Alabama StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Forced to Reschedule Alabama Concert Due to Hurricane Ida

Hurricane season has been hitting the United States East Coast hard the last few weeks. As a result of one, namely Hurricane Ida, country music star Jason Aldean had to cancel an Alabama concert. The show, initially scheduled for Saturday night, August 28th, was postponed as the hurricane poses major threats to the area. These include a storm surge, heavy rains, and even the possibility of tornadoes.
WMBF

Jason Aldean to perform at CCMF 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Fest announced Friday the first headlining act for next year’s event. “From Hicktown, Dirt Road Anthem and Burnin’ It Down, we all know and love this cowboy! Please welcome this 3x ACM Entertainer of the Year, Jason Aldean!” CCMF said in a tweet.
Myrtle Beach, SCwbtw.com

Jason Aldean to perform at Carolina Country Music Fest in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Country music star Jason Aldean will be performing at the 2022 Carolina Country Music Festival, the festival announced on Twitter Friday. “From Hicktown, Dirt Road Anthem and Burnin’ It Down, we all know and love this cowboy,” the tweet said. “Please welcome this 3x ACM Entertainer of the Year, Jason Aldean!”
mulletwrapper.net

Jason Aldean back at Wharf Amphitheater Aug. 27-28

Jason Aldean back at Wharf Amphitheater Aug. 27-28 The Wharf Amphitheatere in Orange Beach will host (pictured) Jason Aldean with Hardy, Lainey Wilson and Dee Jay Silver on August 27 & 28. Other ucoming shows include Chris Tomlin with Kari Jobe and Bethel Music on September 2; Whiskey Myers September 8 & 9 at The Port; Chris Stapleton with The Marcus King Band & Yola on September 18. Also playing at the Wharf this fall are Jimmy Buffett on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. and Brooks and Dunn Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
Posted by
101.5 KNUE

Enter Now to Win Tickets to See Jason Aldean in Dallas

Jason Aldean is hitting the road again this year and is bringing his new 'Back In The Saddle Tour' to Dallas, TX on Sep 10, 2021!. And thanks to you being a loyal listener to 101.5 KNUE and having our app downloaded on your phone (*hint* if you don't have it downloaded yet, you're gonna want to!), we are giving you this exclusive opportunity to enter and win a pair of tickets to see the show!
wfxd.com

Jason Aldean mourns the loss of his longtime security guard, who protected him during Route 91 shooting

Jason Aldean is mourning the loss of his security guard, Ryan Fleming, a longtime friend who stood by the singer during some of his most difficult moments. On social media, Jason looked back at his long relationship with his guard, whom he fondly refers to as Rhino. The pair were friends who grew up together in Georgia, Jason details, and Ryan worked as a bouncer at the singer’s favorite bar when they were both young adults.
Musiccountry1037fm.com

Day Of Show Info: Jason Aldean “Back In The Saddle Tour”

It feels like we’ve been FOREVER to see Jason Aldean hit the PNC Music Pavilion stage but the time is FINALLY here! The Jason Aldean “Back In The Saddle Tour” makes its way to Charlotte tonight. Attending the show? Here’s all the info you need to know!. Jason Aldean Back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy