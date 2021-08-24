This Guy Snuck Under The Stage At A Jason Aldean Concert And Posted It On TikTok

I can’t figure out if this guy has the best or the worst seat in the house.

According to a TikTok posted by @aaronfrierson, our boy snuck under the stage at a Jason Aldean concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, this past week – and luckily he documented the whole thing for us to enjoy.

Posted with the caption “Had to get a better seat,” the video starts out with a shot from right in front of the stage, and the cuts to Aaron hiding out underneath the stage as Aldean plays “My Kinda Party” right over his head.

Then he gets real ballsy and decides to touch the bottom of Aldean’s boot. Why?

“F it.”

I mean, might as well make the most of your time under there I guess?

The original post was deleted by TikTok, but it had some incredible comments, like this one:

“I’ve always wondered what Jason Aldean’s taint looks like”

Now, I wouldn’t recommend trying this, because it seems like a pretty good way to get kicked out at the least or, at worst, arrested.

But if you’re looking to upgrade your seats, you can’t really get much closer than this.

Aaron has also promised a part 2 telling the whole story, so stay tuned for that one. Because I gotta know how many $15 concert beers were involved here.

"This Guy Apparently Snuck Under The Stage At A Jason Aldean Concert And Posted It On TikTok" first appeared on Whiskey Riff