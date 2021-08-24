Vinyl Boost Puts Olivia Rodrigo Back Atop Album Chart; Dan + Shay, Killers Debut in Top 10

Toggling between soulful melodies and piercing rap flows, Rod Wave has defined himself as an acclaimed storyteller in the rap game. Keeping his momentum going, the St. Petersburg, Florida native shares SoulFly (Deluxe), an expansion to his successful 2021 project. Featuring collabs from Kodak Black and Lil Durk, the deluxe offers nine new tracks that recount the highs and lows of Rod’s journey from the streets to sold out dates and buzzworthy performances. The first single from the release, “Time Heals,” is already shaping up to be a success, garnering 1.3 million YouTube views within 24 hours, charting at #15 on Apple Music’s all-genre songs chart, and reaching #9 on YouTube’s Trending chart. Complete with trilling piano and textured guitar instrumentals, Rod’s latest cuts sing of the growing pains of fame and reflections of his past. SoulFly (Deluxe) is available everywhere via Alamo Records.