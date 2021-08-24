Cancel
Vinyl Boost Puts Olivia Rodrigo Back Atop Album Chart; Dan + Shay, Killers Debut in Top 10

By Chris Willman
seattlepi.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis may still come as a surprise to oldsters, but the young people do love their vinyl now — even contemporaries of 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album returns to the No. 1 spot on the chart this week due partly to a belated LP-format release. Rodrigo’s “Sour” tops the...

Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Dan + Shay tease potential collaboration with Carrie Underwood

Do Dan + Shay and Carrie Underwood have a collaboration in the works?. On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning duo posted a video of a live orchestra playing in the studio, and tagged the fellow superstar alongside the raised-eyes emoji. Carrie replied to the video with a winking-face emoji, and the post sent fans into a frenzy speculating what the two acts have up their sleeves.
MusicVariety

Olivia Rodrigo Adds Paramore to Songwriting Credits on ‘Good 4 U’

Olivia Rodrigo has retroactively added two members of. to the writing credits of her hit single “Good 4 U” — the second time she’s made such a revision for songs from her blockbuster debut album, “Sour.” She had previously added Taylor Swift and cowriters to the credits of her song “Déjà vu”; Swift and cowriters were credited on Rodrigo’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” at the time of its release.
Musicofficialcharts.com

The Killers secure seventh Number 1 on Official UK Albums Chart with Pressure Machine

The Killers’ new album Pressure Machine enters straight in at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, earning the band their seventh UK chart-topper. The Las Vegas band extend their impressive track record in the UK, where all of their studio albums have reached Number 1: Hot Fuss (2005); Sam’s Town (2006); Day & Age (2008); Battle Born (2012); Wonderful Wonderful (2017); and Imploding The Mirage (2020) - an Official UK Chart record.
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

Grammy predictions update: Olivia Rodrigo (‘Sour’) leaps to the top spot in Album of the Year odds

We’re nearing the end of the Grammys eligibility period: August 31 is the deadline, after which new music releases will be up for consideration for the awards held in 2023. And as we near that crucial date, there has been a major shift in our odds. Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, Olivia Rodrigo is now the front-runner to win Album of the Year for “Sour.” Rodrigo has been a strong Grammy contender all year. Her breakthrough single “Drivers License” has been on top of our Record of the Year and Song of the Year odds...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Olivia Rodrigo Tops Songwriter Chart For 20 Weeks

Olivia Rodrigo has hit another milestone on the Billboard charts. The singer has topped the Hot 100 Songwriter chart for a record-extending 20 weeks, thanks to five writing credits on the latest Billboard Hot 100: “Good 4 U,” “Déjà Vu,” “Traitor,” “Favorite Crime,” and “Happier.”. Since the launch of Billboard’s...
Saint Petersburg, FLrespect-mag.com

Rod Wave Drops Deluxe Edition Of Chart-Topping ‘SoulFly’ Album

Toggling between soulful melodies and piercing rap flows, Rod Wave has defined himself as an acclaimed storyteller in the rap game. Keeping his momentum going, the St. Petersburg, Florida native shares SoulFly (Deluxe), an expansion to his successful 2021 project. Featuring collabs from Kodak Black and Lil Durk, the deluxe offers nine new tracks that recount the highs and lows of Rod’s journey from the streets to sold out dates and buzzworthy performances. The first single from the release, “Time Heals,” is already shaping up to be a success, garnering 1.3 million YouTube views within 24 hours, charting at #15 on Apple Music’s all-genre songs chart, and reaching #9 on YouTube’s Trending chart. Complete with trilling piano and textured guitar instrumentals, Rod’s latest cuts sing of the growing pains of fame and reflections of his past. SoulFly (Deluxe) is available everywhere via Alamo Records.
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

Olivia Rodrigo: The First Poshmark Pop Star

Click here to read the full article. In her newest music video, Olivia Rodrigo dives into a Y2K vintage fashion fantasy, playing to the turn-of-the-millennia search term that is driving a craze of young shoppers to fashion resale platforms like eBay and Poshmark. The video’s early 2000s style classics like Roberto Cavalli and Betsey Johnson dresses follows other recent notable vintage fashion moments for the singer, like wearing a ’90s pink Chanel suit for a publicity junket at the White House and various off-duty looks with worn-in T-shirts, nostalgic sunglasses and micro-mini kilts that could have been sourced from a local...
Music101 WIXX

Olivia Rodrigo tops Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer

Olivia Rodrigo has been one of the most popular artists of the year, and her loyal listeners have catapulted her music to new heights. It’s a great day for the “good 4 u” singer, whose hit song made it to the top of Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer list, along with seven other tracks, the company announced exclusively on Good Morning America.
CelebritiesBillboard

Lorde Challenges Olivia Rodrigo For U.K. No. 1 Album

Lorde has never had a No. 1 album in the U.K. The New Zealand singer and songwriter could change that with Solar Power (EMI), which is running a tight second in the chart race. According to the Official Charts Company, Lorde's third album enters the midweek chart at No. 2,...
MusicBillboard

Jennifer Hudson's 'Respect' Soundtrack Debuts in Top 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart

The album bows with 7,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 20, according to MRC Data. The set contains mostly covers of Franklin favorites but also includes one new song written for the film, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” written by Jamie Harton, Hudson, Carole King. The track also climbs 24-21, a new peak, on the Adult R&B Airplay chart dated Aug. 28.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Olivia Rodrigo scores 10th week at Irish Number 1 with SOUR, The Killers earn eighth Top 10 album with Pressure Machine

The Killers take out their eighth Top 10 entry on the Official Irish Albums Chart with their new album Pressure Machine. The group’s seventh studio album enters at Number 6 and joins all of their previous studio recordings Hot Fuss (2005); Sam’s Town (2006); Day & Age (2008); Battle Born (2012); Wonderful Wonderful (2017); and Imploding The Mirage (2020) and retrospective Direct Hits (2013) as Top 10 albums in Ireland.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Brutal’

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled her latest set of visuals. This time around, she has shared the video for her song ‘Brutal’ from her debut album, ‘Sour.’. In the clip, a teenage dream becomes a nightmare as she wears several outfits and wigs before the end of of visual sees the singer stuck in traffic.
Musicthesource.com

Silk Sonic Pushes Back the Release of Debut Album

Bruno Mars and Anderson . Paak has stolen the hearts of their fans with their lead single, “Leave the Door Open.” The two have joined forces and created the group Silk Sonic earlier this year. While the two have just released the song and visual to their newest single, “Skate,”...
EntertainmentBillboard

Dan + Shay's 'Good Things' Debuts in Top 10 on Billboard 200 & Top Country Albums Charts

It's the pair's fourth top 10 on each tally, dating to their first in 2014. Dan + Shay, the duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, bank their fourth top five entry on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, as Good Things launches at No. 2 on the Aug. 28-dated list. Released Aug. 13, the pair's fourth full-length starts with 33,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Aug. 19, according to MRC Data.

