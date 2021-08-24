Cancel
Friend Ships ministry team sets sail for Haiti

By Rita Lebleu
Lake Charles American Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriend Ships is loading its first of two commercial containers to go to Haiti this week. The local all-volunteer international relief ministry is responding to the devastation of the Aug. 14 earthquake. The earthquake resulted in at least 1,941 deaths and injury to at least 9,900 people, with hundreds still...

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 0

