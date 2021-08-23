Cancel
Gov. Tom Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flag To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Honor Of Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all state facilities to fly at half-staff in honor of Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone.

Vittone died Saturday after being diagnosed with lung cancer. The 61-year-old had been the district attorney since 2012, when he was elected to the office of district attorney after 12 years of serving as the assistant district attorney.

The commonwealth flag will fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, the governor said. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

