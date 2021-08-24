Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spring by Dami Lee

allaboutjazz.com
 10 days ago

"Spring" is the title track from Dami Lee's first album " Seasons, out July 19, 2021. The album features Composer/vocalist/Lyricist Dami, Pianist Geneyoung Park, Drummer Jisub Lee, Guitarist Dr. Han, and Producer Sunjae Son. All the songs are connected which makes the music like one story. Unlike other jazz albums in recent years, she drastically broke away from traditional jazz grammar and can feel her own deep musicality with lyrical sounds with minimalism and classical atmosphere. Along with classical piano performance and modern sound of colorful drums, Korean lyrics are beautifully harmonized, suggesting a new direction of Korean jazz. The album makes listeners fall into a space created by the beauty of restrained margins as if they were appreciating a wide range of Oriental paintings. It is an album where you can feel the calm emotion of lyrical melody and restrained performance.

media.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Classical Piano#Drummer#Guitarist#Korean#Oriental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Antonio Adolfo: Jobim Forever

It might be expected that everything one might want to say or write or play about Antonio Carlos Jobim and his music would have been done already. Apparently not. Pianist and friend Antonio Adolfo wanted to go back to the period of the 1960s, to record those Jobim compositions that Adolfo fell in love with as a teenager. Hence the music covered by Jobim Forever comprises those well known ear worms that lit up the bossa nova movement.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Nightcrawlers: Do You Know A Good Thing?

A nightcrawler is defined as a member of a fictional subspecies who are born with superhuman abilities. It is hard to imagine this is the definition tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds had in mind when he brought this band back together for a recording session. Possibly, he might have been thinking about the funky organ-based recordings exemplified by the Blue Note (1963) recording entitled Never Let Me Go with organist Shirley Scott, along with tenor saxophonist Stanley Turrentine, conguero Ray Barretto, bassist Major Holly Jr. and drummers Al Harewood and Clarence “Jelly” Johnson. Regardless of intent, what emerged was Do You Know A Good Thing? a rockin' groovy fun-filled session.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Gary Meek: Monterey Groove

Finding a tight groove, or a groove you can ride like the wind, can be as crucial as the all- important melodies, harmonies, rhythms, and conversations in the jazz world. Grooves are unique onto themselves, and there are thousands of variants from region to region around the globe. Tenor and soprano saxophonist Gary Meek has been marinating in the Monterey Peninsula of California, basking in the sun, the surf, and the natural beauty that constitute the Monterey Groove. Joined by a core band of guitarist Michael Lent, drummer Skylar Campbell, and bassist Robert Wider, Meek also enlists several guest stars on this project, among them, longtime Meek ccollaborator and drummer extrordinare Dave Weckl, percussion master Airto Moreira, and vocalist Flora Purim.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jelly Roll Morton, Bruce Forman & Doug Beavers

We begin the 714th Episode of Neon Jazz with veteran jazz artist Doug Beavers. We also present a track from John Coltrane off his LP Crescent that inspired Doug journey into jazz. We also take a listen to a number artists releasing new music in 2021 including Yaala Ballin, Steven Feifke, Jihee Heo and Perry Smith. The final cut on this hour comes from a legend who fueled many careers in the late great Michael Brecker. The theme is new jazz. It's fresh and going strong in 2021.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Scarlet Lullaby by Alex Jenkins

Scarlet Lullaby was written by percussionist, Alex Jenkins and features an Afro-Cuban feel in seven. Tri-Cycle was recorded in Sacramento, CA and features seven original songs and two covers, "No Quarter" by Led Zeppelin and "Joie de Vivre" by Dewey Redman. Song Listing. Scarlet Lullaby; No Quarter; I Remember Roy;...
TV Showsallaboutjazz.com

Antwaun Stanley: A Constant Process Of Discovery

By the time Antwaun Stanley entered the University of Michigan in the late aughts, he was already 15 years into a successful singing career. He was signed as a contemporary gospel artist, had made the rounds on TV shows and singing contests, had been through a series of managers, producers and handlers who all recognized the immense electricity in his singing and his stage persona.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Julien Baker Releases “Little Oblivions Remixes” EP

Today, Julien Baker releases her EP Little Oblivions Remixes, which features reworkings of songs from her most recent album Little Oblivions done by artists Helios, Jesu, Gordi, Half Waif, and Thao. It is out via Matador Records. You can listen to it below. Gordi speaks about her collaboration with Baker...
Theater & Dancerock947.com

Paranoid Funk

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. He spent much of 1970 and 71 in a paranoid, drug induced haze and the only musical product his record company could release was a really good greatest hits package. So when Sly Stone delivered his latest record to CBS, Clive Davis and others were relieved, even if the album was much different than the stuff that had made Sly & The Family Stone one of the biggest bands of the late 60’s.
Theater & Danceallaboutjazz.com

Charnett Moffett: New Love

If one thing is obvious from this CD, it is that electric bassist Charnett Moffett is a happy man these days. His playing leaps out of the speakers on these tracks with joy and high spirits. That may be because he works here in the company of his "new love," his wife, guitarist Jana Herzen. The two of them bounce, dance and wiggle their instruments together on twelve wide-ranging tracks which take in funk, reggae, folk, and psychedelia, always exuding a close-knit harmonic chemistry.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Fall Dog Bombs the Moon by Charles Rumback

Fall Dog Bombs the Moon The first single from Charles Rumback's new album Seven Bridges. Charles worked with his longtime associate John Hughes on this album for over five years. The album features Ron Miles, Krystle Warren, Jim Baker, Greg Ward, Jason Stein, John Tate, Nick Macri, Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham of OHMME Produced by John Hughes Mastered by Joshua Eustis Seven Bridges will be released on Astral Spirits in November 2021 Fall Dog Bombs the Moon was written by David Bowie.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Robben Ford: Pure

It's only fitting guitarist Robben Ford assigns a closeup of his chosen instrument to the cover of Pure. His devotion to the axe is at least equal to, if not greater than, the ardor he elicits from fretboard fanatics. But then that's a deserved devotion as the man demonstrates in less than two minutes at the very outset of his first instrumental studio album since Tiger Walk ( Blue Thumb,1997): the one-time member of Tom Scott's L.A. Express and Miles Davis' band sounds equally fluent in a foray through strains of Indian music that give way to hard rock blues riffing and back again on the "(Prelude)." Yet even as he demonstrates his admirable technical skill, Ford's precise feel for the transitions simultaneously renders appropriate the name of this record.
MusicSFGate

Flashback: Bob Dylan Covers 'Pancho and Lefty' at Bonnaroo in 2004

In a world where Hurricane Ida and other horrific storms hadn’t battered America over the past couple of weeks, Bonnaroo would be kicking off tonight with an evening of music by the Grand Ole Opry and special guests. Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion were booked for tomorrow, with Lizzo, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, and several others playing on Saturday and Sunday.
Musicclassical-music.com

Chopin: Piano Sonatas Nos 2 & 3; Mazurkas

Not all pianists are brave enough to pair Chopin’s two great sonatas on a single disc, but Javier Perianes dives right in. Perhaps he does so a little recklessly, for these are works that adorn some of the greatest piano recordings in the catalogue. Now in his early 40s, the Spanish pianist is a fine but seldom insightful artist, and he doesn’t have anything truly special to say about these masterpieces.
Beauty & Fashionallaboutjazz.com

Rodrigo Amado This Is Our Language Quartet: Let The Free Be Men

Portuguese tenor saxophonist Rodrigo Amado adds another stunning entry to his discography with the third album from his This Is Our Language Quartet. It was actually recorded live in Copenhagen, three days before the outfit's second studio outing, A History Of Nothing (Trost, 2018) so, unsurprisingly, presents the same starry roster completed by multi-instrumentalist Joe McPhee, bassist Kent Kessler and drummer Chris Corsano. The resultant blend of spontaneous free jazz, by turns refined, beautiful, exhilarating, heart-rending and belligerent, remains similarly fulfilling.
MusicPopMatters

When Taylor Swift Fell Down Lewis Carroll’s Rabbit Hole

Lewis Carroll’s whimsical world of Wonderland conveys concepts of reality through the eyes of a child. The world Carroll creates in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1865) is absurd and fantastical, pushing the boundaries of narrative with an exploration in duality. Alice struggles to understand the peculiarity of Wonderland as Carroll’s curious world merges reality with the imaginary. To acclimate to Wonderland, Alice articulates the strange and topsy-turvy behavior and situations she encounters in ways she can understand.
Beauty & Fashionallaboutjazz.com

Hiromi: Dancing and Smiling With Every Note

I was going to do a three piano show with Chick Corea and Makoto Ozone in September. It would have been Chick's eightieth birthday. Few musicians have impacted the jazz and music world with the zeal and character of Hiromi. She paints on the finest palette, on par with the finest wine or richest chocolate. Her ambitious and superlative skills as a pianist are matched by the complexities and sheer genius of her compositions. Whether flying solo, in trio, quartet, and beyond, Hiromi brings her vibrance and innate chemistry to all that she touches. Now there are strings attached...to her bold new record. Hiromi talks about this epic journey, as well as her longtime friend and mentor Chick Corea, her Save Live Music campaign, many of the artists she has shared the stage with, the art of composition and arranging, her first brush with jazz at age eight, her passion for guitarists, and much more. So pour yourself a glass, or break off a piece of your most decadent spoils, relax, and enjoy.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

All About Jazz

In a recording career that began in 1995, prepared guitarist Paolo Agneli's has toggled between solo albums and collaborations with the likes of Fred Frith, Hamid Drake, Evan Parker, Takumi Fukushima and Iva Bittova. But whether in partnership or solo, the Sardinian's music stubbornly resists categorization. Elements of free-jazz, post-rock, folk, noise and electronic soundscaping are all in the mix, while Agneli's prepared guitar has more bells and whistles than your average one-man band. Suffice it to say, Jar'a, a six-part suite for prepared guitar, will cause a headache for label merchants. For the open-minded, its rich sonic collage is quite the ride.
MusicPaste Magazine

Sam Silbert Surprise-Releases New Album Down on Silverlake

Having spent the last few years in Philadelphia making music as Gorpho, and playing in bands like Janna and Blush Cameron, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sam Silbert has today (Aug. 31) surprise-released his debut album under his own name, Down on Silverlake. Throughout the album’s nine tracks, Silbert’s rich chamber-pop compositions and thoughtful, semi-fictionalized stories about heartbreak, spirituality and loss build enchanting and spellbinding worlds to occupy.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy