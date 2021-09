Kanye West has dropped an official video for one of the Donda tracks, ‘Come to Life’, featuring footage from one of his many listenings events. As per Complex, the rapper released the clip today, September 2nd, and the footage comes from his most recent Donda listening event which took place at Soldier Field in Chicago last week. And it’s packed with intriguing moments: Kim Kardashian (who he may or may not be getting back together with, who honestly knows) makes a surprise appearances towards the end of the track, while Kanye also seemingly gets on fire.