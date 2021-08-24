Cancel
Michigan State Police Looking For Endangered Missing Teen

Michigan State Police are currently searching for a missing 14-year-old from Manistee.

Troopers say Nevaeh Faith Two Stars was last seen in the 100 block of Cypress Street on Friday afternoon.

They say Nevaeh left her home and walked to a local gas station, but was last running away from the area to an unknown location.

Nevaeh is 5’4, 125 pounds, and has brown hair and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tye-dye shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Troopers say she is believed to be endangered, and suffers from depression.

If you have any information on where Nevaeh could be, call 911 or the Manistee City Police Department at 231-723-2588 immediately.

