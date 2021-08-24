Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Police cancel Silver Alert for 83-year-old Tulsa woman, says she is found safe

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukarA_0banC7MF00
Stella Guevara Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for Stella Guevara, 83, who suffers from COPD and dementia. (Photo Courtesy: Tulsa Police)

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa police have canceled a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Stella Guevara who they say had been missing a couple of days.

Police did not release details on where she was found but says she is safe and healthy around 10:08 p.m.

Police say Ms. Guevara, who suffers from dementia and COPD, went missing in the area of South Yale Avenue and East 26th Street in Tulsa.

Police say Ms. Guevara lives with her adult son, Richard Guevara who drives a green Honda Civic. Family reportedly told police that the son said they were evicted and that he didn’t know where Stella was. Richard reportedly said she could be in a hospital but police said family checked and she was not found at any.

Police describe Stella below:

  • Name: Stella Guevara
  • Age: 83
  • Gray hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Wears glasses
  • About 5′2
  • Weighs around 120 lbs.

Check back for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
39K+
Followers
67K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yale, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Silver Alert#Copd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa State Fair warns of online scam

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair is warning people that someone is posing as them on social media, promising prizes but asking for financial information. Fair organizers say this is something they don’t do, and they haven’t seen a scam like this in the past. The Tulsa State Fair...
Miami, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Attorney: Man paralyzed by deputy shooting dies in hospital

MIAMI — (AP) — A Black man who received a multimillion dollar settlement after being shot and paralyzed by a Florida deputy in 2013 has died, his attorney said Thursday. Attorney Jack Scarola told the Palm Beach Post that Dontrell Stephens died Sunday from complications associated with his paralysis. Scarola represented the 28-year-old man in his civil suit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Chicago, ILPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chicago dad fatally shot shielding daughter from gunman, family says

CHICAGO — A Chicago man fatally shot in an ambush on Wednesday while taking his daughter to school was able to shield the 7-year-old from gunfire, his family said Thursday. Travell Miller, 33, was stopped in traffic at about 7:30 a.m. CDT when a man got out of another car, walked up and opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department. Miller was struck by four bullets and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Ohio StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ohio man charged after claiming dog shot itself in face

NORWALK, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of animal cruelty and two other misdemeanors after he originally claimed his pet dog shot itself, authorities said. Jonathan George, 31, of Norwalk, was charged with handling a firearm while intoxicated, cruelty to animals and discharging a weapon in a municipality, WJW reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy