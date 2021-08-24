Police cancel Silver Alert for 83-year-old Tulsa woman, says she is found safe

Stella Guevara Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for Stella Guevara, 83, who suffers from COPD and dementia. (Photo Courtesy: Tulsa Police)

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa police have canceled a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Stella Guevara who they say had been missing a couple of days.

Police did not release details on where she was found but says she is safe and healthy around 10:08 p.m.

Police say Ms. Guevara, who suffers from dementia and COPD, went missing in the area of South Yale Avenue and East 26th Street in Tulsa.

Police say Ms. Guevara lives with her adult son, Richard Guevara who drives a green Honda Civic. Family reportedly told police that the son said they were evicted and that he didn’t know where Stella was. Richard reportedly said she could be in a hospital but police said family checked and she was not found at any.

Police describe Stella below:

Name: Stella Guevara

Age: 83

Gray hair

Blue eyes

Wears glasses

About 5′2

Weighs around 120 lbs.

Check back for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group