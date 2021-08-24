Manhattan BP Gale Brewer mulls decision on de Blasio’s SoHo/NoHo rezoning plan

Emboldened by low transmission rates of COVID-19 and hoping to set an example for private employers to get the economy humming, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered some 80,000 white-collar municipal employees to work in their offices again – at least part time – starting on May 3. But the hundreds of employees of the City Council never joined in. Nearly four months after de Blasio’s effort, Council employees still aren’t being asked to work from City Hall or from the Council’s office suite across the street at 250 Broadway. In fact some staffers who have tried to visit their offices in Lower Manhattan have been turned away at the door. Now, the Council plans to ask employees to spend at least one day at the office in-person starting on October 4 – a full five months after de Blasio required the same of city employees.