On Wednesday, Delaware County’s public health agency shared an advisory that reflects the growing concern with rising COVID-19 numbers, both statewide and locally. This week we are reporting 2 failed factors on the 5-critical factor report card, therefore we are advising everyone to wear a mask in public indoor settings and in crowded areas, regardless of vaccination status. While this is not a mandate, we do ask that everyone comply with the practices of public facilities and businesses that continue to require masks as they decide what is best for their customers and staff.