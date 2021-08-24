Cancel
Technology

Connected Car-Charging Power Stations

By Michael Hemsworth
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zendure SuperBase Pro portable power station focuses on greatly enhancing the capabilities of adventurers and explorers alike to keep them supported when off the beaten path. The power station features a 2,096Wh capacity that can be accessed via one of the 14 built-in ports and is rechargeable via six different ways. The unit is powerful enough to let users utilize a blender, microwave, coffee maker and other appliances, while the battery can also be used in a pinch to charge an electric car for a few extra miles of range.

#Power Stations#Connected Car#Electric Cars
Electric Vehicles
Technology
