Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

NYPD: Innocent Bystander Hurt In Shooting Near Penn Station

cbslocal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for a suspect who opened fire outside Penn Station after some sort of dispute. CBS2's Cory James reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Penn Station#Police#Nypd#Cbs2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Triple Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Thursday evening. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of East RL Thornton Service Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, witnesses told officers that a group of individuals...
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

2 Hurt In Shooting Near Stockton; Woman, 30, Arrested

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies say a woman is under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were shot in Stockton late Wednesday night. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded a little before 11 p.m. to the 3400 block of Farmington Road to investigate a reported shooting. Deputies found a pool of blood in the middle of a parking lot as well as a bloody print on a doorway of a nearby room, but no one was inside. Around the same time, Stockton police officers were also investigating something in their jurisdiction. Officers say they found two shooting victims, but their story didn’t add up. Detectives were eventually able to sort out that both the incidents were related. Apparently, the sheriff’s office says, shots were fired after someone confronted someone else in the group about cheating. Just after the shooting, deputies say everyone involved jumped in a car and drove away from the scene that deputies found. The group then ended up in Stockton police’s jurisdiction, where they eventually called for help. Deputies have since arrested 30-year-old Tiffany Wilson in connection to the shooting. She is facing charges of attempted murder and is being held without bail.
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Lawrence police release details on Wednesday shooting near Amtrak station

Lawrence police are investigating a shooting in East Lawrence that left one person injured on Wednesday. Lt. David Ernst of the Lawrence Police Department told the Journal-World Thursday that officers spoke to an individual at LMH Health who reported they had been shot around 3 p.m. while near the 400 block of East Seventh Street, which is near the Lawrence Amtrak station in East Lawrence. Additionally, officers were seen congregating at the scene of the incident shortly after.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas Police SWAT Vehicle Responds After Man With Gun Reported at Apartment Complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police, including a SWAT vehicle, surrounded an apartment east of downtown Thursday morning, Sept. 2, after reports of a shooting inside. We got a situation happening off Ross and Haskell area right now, avoid the area pic.twitter.com/JT06PcN6tI — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) September 2, 2021 Cops got the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Ross Avenue near Haskell. A spokesperson says a suspect was seen with a gun but that no one was shot. Video from Chopper 11 showed a man being carried out on a gurney to a nearby ambulance.
Lauderhill, FLcbslocal.com

15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Police say a 15-year-old boy has been shot in Lauderhill Thursday night. According to Lauderhill PD, gunfire erupted in the 3100 block of NW 19 Street just after 8:30 p.m. The teen was reportedly struck several times. He was rushed to Broward Health in serious condition. At...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Man arrested after police say he fired shots while walking along Old East Dallas street

A man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he fired several shots while he was walking down a street in Old East Dallas. No injuries were reported. More than a dozen police vehicles responded to the shooting about 10:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Ross Avenue, near Haskell Avenue. A woman reported the gunman had entered the leasing office at the Alexan Ross apartments.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Police Arrest 33-Year-Old Chicago Man In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of Youth Baseball Coach Jay Boughton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal Highway 169 shooting that killed a youth baseball coach earlier this summer. Plymouth Public Safety Director and Police Chief Erik Fadden announced that on Aug. 24, officials arrested a 33-year-old Chicago man in Decatur, Illinois. The man is currently in custody in Chicago, and is awaiting extradition. He has not been officially charged, but Fadden said he would be for second-degree murder. Fadden said police had spent more than 1,500 hours on the case, with his office receiving more than 400 tips from the public. The investigation is still open and active. “This...
cbslocal.com

1 Injured In Shooting On Frankstown Avenue In Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured Thursday in a shooting in Homewood. Police say they responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts for the 7400 block of Frankstown Avenue. Officials found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating.
Rahway, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Flood Possibly Caused Gas Leak Before Rahway, NJ Home Exploded, Police Say

RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment when a house exploded in Rahway early Thursday. No one was inside, but a driver was hurt by flying debris. The explosion leveled the house on River Road and at least three other homes were damaged. “I was asleep when it happened. My mom had to wake me up. Apparently people blocks from my house literally felt the vibration of the explosion,” said Adams Desir, a neighbor. We’re told the family who lives at the house evacuated before it happened because of flooding. Rahway Police said the explosion remains under investigation, but it appears flooding caused a gas leak that led to the blast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy