Riegelwood, NC

One dead after van hits logging truck in Riegelwood

By Thomas Sherrill thomassherrill@nrcolumbus.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Riegelwood man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday wreck along N.C. 87 after his van hit a logging truck, backing up traffic for several hours. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. Collins, who was reading the report of Trooper C.T. Worriax, at 1:47 p.m., a small van driven west on N.C. 87 toward N.C. 11 by Dennis Emmett Carver crossed the center line and hit a full logging truck driven by Darya Pittman head on.

