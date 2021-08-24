Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fall of Saigon, Kabul compared

By Allan Stellar
Red Bluff Daily News
 10 days ago

On the night before Kabul fell, I pulled out my copy of “Fear and Loathing at Rolling Stone” to re-read what the good doctor, Hunter Thompson, had to say about the last time a capitol city fell victim to the enemy. Of course, that city was Saigon and the year was 1975.

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Leonid Brezhnev
Person
Gerald Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Saigon#Fall Of Kabul#Rolling Stone#Afghani#Taliban#American#Cnn#Mujahadeen#Islamic#Soviets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
MilitaryPosted by
Axios

The last Marine in Saigon on Afghanistan

The last U.S. Marine off the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon says the Afghanistan mission was too long, and he questions its purpose. The big picture: Juan José Valdez's last-minute escape is recalled as Americans watch the images of Afghans rushing toward aircraft at the Kabul airport. The Mexican American master gunnery sergeant told Telemundo Noticias the anguish and despair seen in Afghanistan as the U.S. carries out a chaotic withdrawal is triggering memories of the similar scramble during his last days in Vietnam.
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

Operation Babylift: A frantic Saigon rescue effort is echoed in Kabul’s chaos

It was early April 1975 in Saigon, the final days of the South Vietnamese collapse in a ruinous war, and crying women were handing orphaned babies to Regina Aune. Aune, a 30-year-old Air Force flight nurse, had just landed at Tan Son Nhut Air Base as part of Operation Babylift, a mission ordered by President Gerald R. Ford to evacuate thousands of orphans before Saigon fell.
Middle EastCitrus County Chronicle

Fall of Kabul stunning, hearbreaking

Over the past couple of days, I've watched along with all of you as Afghanistan has fallen — quickly and violently — to the Taliban. As the cities toppled one-by-one, the footage coming out of places like Mazar-e-Sharif, Kandahar, and Kabul left me stunned and heartbroken. Many of you reading this served in Afghanistan, or have a loved one who did. I know that you may be experiencing a lot of different emotions right now, and I wanted to take a moment to share my feelings with you.
Utah Stateksl.com

This generation's 'fall of Saigon': Utah veterans shocked to see America's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan

Jeremy Ruppe, a Marine who served with the 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion in Afghanistan, holds a photo of his crew in Afghanistan while posing for photos at his home in Lindon on Friday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Jeremy Ruppe and his circle of military friends have taken to calling the catastrophic scene that unfolded amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan their generation's "fall of Saigon."
Presidential ElectionMinneapolis Star Tribune

What will the disastrous fall of Kabul mean for voters in 2022?

If there's one thing President Joe Biden could take comfort in this week, given the Afghan debacle, it might be this: Voters have remarkably short attention spans. By the 2022 midterm elections, and certainly by 2024, other issues likely will be front of voters' minds — issues closer to home. The question is whether this humiliatingly tragic saga so damages Biden's claim to competence — a claim buttressed by his stewardship of the COVID-19 vaccine mobilization — that it will threaten what he wants voters to be focused on by next year: The success of his potentially transformative domestic agenda, a multiyear, multitrillion investment in physical and human capital.
PoliticsMiddletown Press

EU foreign chief calls fall of Kabul "catastrophe"

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan's capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for...
PoliticsLynchburg News and Advance

Community Viewpoint: Parallels between Kabul, Saigon

In the words of the late, great Yogi Berra, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” For those of us of a certain age, the fall of Afghanistan evokes painful memories of the fall of Saigon. There are some differences, of course. The Republic of Vietnam lasted for two years after the final withdrawal of U.S. troops. Some units of South Vietnam’s army did stand and fight. But leaving aside the larger issues of why we never should have intervened in Vietnam in the first place, it was hard to watch America fall flat on the world stage back then. It is hard again.
ImmigrationNBC News

Vietnamese American refugees draw parallels between Kabul, fall of Saigon

As U.S. forces work to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul, Vietnamese Americans are calling on the U.S. to accept more Afghan refugees, drawing parallels between the fall of Saigon in 1975 and what is unfolding in Afghanistan today. NBC News’ Claire Wang breaks down what can be learned from the experiences of refugees from the Vietnam War. Aug. 20, 2021.
WorldOZY

Butterfly Effect: Why Kabul Is Not Saigon

The odds were stacked in America's favor far more than in Vietnam. That makes the Afghan debacle worse. It’s the parallel no one in the Biden administration wants to acknowledge, yet it’s one that repeatedly makes its way to headlines, commentary and criticism of the U.S. government’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy