Fall of Saigon, Kabul compared

In the words of the late, great Yogi Berra, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” For those of us of a certain age, the fall of Afghanistan evokes painful memories of the fall of Saigon. There are some differences, of course. The Republic of Vietnam lasted for two years after the final withdrawal of U.S. troops. Some units of South Vietnam’s army did stand and fight. But leaving aside the larger issues of why we never should have intervened in Vietnam in the first place, it was hard to watch America fall flat on the world stage back then. It is hard again.