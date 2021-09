I don’t really have any jokes to offer up about this, because it’s not particularly funny. “I got hit yesterday with a flying object – it was actually a Skittle from the left-field stands at Target Field,” Happ said on the Bernstein & Rahimi Show on Thursday. “I felt like I got shot by like an air-soft gun. I was so mad. I turned around. I was just livid. There was a group of (individuals in their 20s), just scum. And they were throwing Skittles at me in the middle of the game. You’re like, how does this (happen)? You can’t do anything. You can’t run up there and go give them a talking to. Little things like that as a player, when you’re trying to compete on the field and entertain, it’s tough.”