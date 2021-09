The anti-vaccine community, the people who are decidedly opposed to vaccines because of misinformation and conspiracy theories, are often looking for signs that they are being oppressed or discriminated against. That's how we end up with people like Charlie Kirk comparing vaccine requirements for students to apartheid, and Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing vaccine passports to the star of David used by Nazis to identify Jewish people. So when some anti-vaxxers spotted a website that was offering cash rewards to people who turned in their unvaccinated friends, family members, and neighbors, they flipped out. Posts poured in on social media calling the site "communist" and claimed it was creating a "dystopian hell."