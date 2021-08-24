Soncoz SGA1 Review

Imagine you’re at an all-you-can-eat buffet, one that incorporates dishes from all over the world. On one side of the room is sushi from Japan, on another a selection of Indian curries, across the way is a smorgasbord of hand-made pizzas like they’d eat in Rome, and in one dank corner which no one dares go near is the British food. What I’m saying is, you want to sample all of it, but you know you only have a finite amount of space on your plate with which to stack food. So, you scoop a bit of this and that on, and you sit down at the table and admire what you’ve gathered. On the whole, it’s probably not the most logically constructed meal in the world, but individually, each selection is a tasty treat. That is what The Farm 51’s nuclear disaster-inspired survival game Chernobylite is like in a nutshell.