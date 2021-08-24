Rain, Tropical Storm Henri Ruin Parts of Back-to-School Collection Drive
Heavy rain from last week and Tropical Storm Henri has had widespread impacts not only on homes and power lines but also donations for students before they go back to school. The Village was set to deliver 500 bookbags to Hartford and surrounding area students before the first day of school next week but the day to deliver the bags may now be pushed back due to last week's rain and yesterday's storm.www.nbcconnecticut.com
