PM News Brief: Merit Services Discrimination, Rare Comb Jellies Fossils & Pfizer Vaccine Approval
Merit Services Ordered To Pay Nearly $300,000 In Discrimination Case. South Jordan based manufacturing company, Merit Services, has been ordered to pay nearly $295,000 in back wages as part of a hiring discrimination settlement. Merit makes disposable medical devices. From 2011 to 2013, it worked with the U.S. Navy. A federal investigation found during that time, Merit discriminated against nearly 1,700 male applicants for a production operator position. As part of the settlement, the company must also offer similar positions to 46 of the applicants as the jobs become available. Merit must also make sure its record keeping and internal audit procedures meet legal requirements. — Ross Terrell.www.kuer.org
Comments / 0