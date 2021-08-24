Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

PM News Brief: Merit Services Discrimination, Rare Comb Jellies Fossils & Pfizer Vaccine Approval

kuer.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerit Services Ordered To Pay Nearly $300,000 In Discrimination Case. South Jordan based manufacturing company, Merit Services, has been ordered to pay nearly $295,000 in back wages as part of a hiring discrimination settlement. Merit makes disposable medical devices. From 2011 to 2013, it worked with the U.S. Navy. A federal investigation found during that time, Merit discriminated against nearly 1,700 male applicants for a production operator position. As part of the settlement, the company must also offer similar positions to 46 of the applicants as the jobs become available. Merit must also make sure its record keeping and internal audit procedures meet legal requirements. — Ross Terrell.

www.kuer.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Jellies#Covid 19 Vaccine#The U S Navy#Covid#Vaccinel#Mountain West News Bureau#Church#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
WildlifePhys.org

Rare Cambrian fossils from Utah reveal unexpected anatomical complexity in early comb jellies

Ctenophores, also known as comb jellies, are a group of over 200 living species of invertebrate animals with a transparent gelatinous body superficially resembling that of a jellyfish. There is much interest in ctenophore evolution in recent years as their controversial phylogenetic position in the animal tree of life has prompted conflicting hypotheses. While some studies suggest they might represent the earliest branching animals, others suggest a more traditional position as close relatives of jellyfish.
Salt Lake City, UTkuer.org

PM News Brief: BYU Hate Speech, College Vaccine Mandates & Rental Assistance Needs

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions of former real estate investor Claud “Rick” Koerber. He was first indicted in 2009 by a federal grand jury in the Utah district. Koerber was charged with mail fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. In later years, he faced more charges. Koerber was eventually sentenced to a little more than 14 years in prison and ordered to pay $45 million in restitution. Acting U.S. Attorney Andrea Martinez said in a press release, this case should be a reminder to potential fraudsters that they will be caught and punished. — Ross Terrell.
Wildlifeksl.com

Prehistoric comb jelly fossil found in Utah at least 500M years old, researchers say

An illustration of what two prehistoric jelly combs looked like about 500 million years ago. The new species was discovered from fossils preserved in central Utah. (Holly Sullivan via Harvard University) — SALT LAKE CITY — A set of comb jelly fossils believed to be at least 500 million years old found in central Utah may provide a better understanding of how the nervous system evolved in prehistoric creatures, international researchers wrote in a study published this month.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

News Wrap: FDA to grant full approval to Pfizer vaccine

In our news wrap Friday, The Food and Drug Administration is ready to grant full approval to Pfizer's COVID vaccine. A federal appeals court temporarily upheld the CDC's latest moratorium on pandemic evictions. San Francisco became the nation's first major city to enforce vaccination checks at restaurants, bars and gyms. Earthquake victims mobbed relief trucks in Haiti's hard-hit Les Cayes region.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Despite Pfizer Approval Idaho Lags in COVID Vaccines

Blaine County has a high vaccination rate. I saw a story Thursday morning in the Times-News. A graph showed Blaine County has an 82 percent vaccination rate across the eight county region of South Central Idaho. Twin Falls County is in the mid-40s and the other half a dozen counties are pretty much anywhere from 33 percent to 37 percent. On the whole, Idaho lags the national average.
Public Healthwirx.com

Whitmer Welcomes News Of FDA Approval For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hailing news of the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She is urging holdouts to get themselves vaccinated so they and those around them can be protected from COVID. The governor’s office has released the following:. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun issued...
Salt Lake City, UTkuer.org

AM News Brief: Revitalizing Rural Main Street, Love On ‘The View’ & U Health Vaccine Mandates

University of Utah Health has added its name to a growing list of organizations that will require COVID-19 vaccines.The U Health Medical Board and executive leadership team passed a resolution Monday requiring hospital and clinical staff to be vaccinated. That also extends to academic staff who work with patients. In a tweet, the board said they want to do all they can to reduce infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to the pandemic. Utah’s positivity rate, hospitalizations and seven-day average of new cases are all up compared to a week ago. — Elaine Clark.
Utah Statekuer.org

AM News Brief: Drilling Pause Tightens State Budgets, Campfire Sparks 200 Acre Blaze & Utah Remembers Fallen Marine

A memorial vigil to honor the life and service of Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover was held at the Utah State Capitol building in Salt Lake City Sunday night. The Utah marine was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack at the Airport in Kabul last week. A release from Gov. Spencer Cox's office said Hoover “will always be remembered by Utahns for his honorable sacrifice to protect and save lives.” Flags are being flown at half staff on state buildings through sunset Monday to honor all those killed in recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. — Pamela McCall.
Salt Lake City, UTkuer.org

PM News Brief: Water Resources Director, Covid Vaccine Incentive & Moab Property Taxes

New Director Named For Utah’s Division Of Water Resources. Some leadership changes are coming to Utah’s Department of Natural Resources. The Department will now be headed by Todd Adams, who was the former director of the Division of Water Resources. He will be replaced by Candice Hasenyager. In a press release, she said the state needs to work together to reduce water use and increase our water supplies. Utah’s drought situation has improved recently as 88% of the state is experiencing extreme conditions. That’s down 10% from the week before. — Ross Terrell.
Healthkuer.org

Some Solutions To The West’s Overdose Crisis: Test Strips And Data

In the high-stakes fight against fentanyl-induced drug deaths, one remedy is fairly simple: blue and white strips of paper. Fentanyl test strips work like a pregnancy test. One line shows up if there’s fentanyl in a solution. Two lines if there’s none. “Fentanyl test strips are a very basic level...
Salt Lake City, UTkuer.org

PM News Brief: Indian Creek Climbing, Ute Indian Preservation Office & Drought Improvement

Utah Afghans And Resettlement Agencies Prepare For More Refugees. Utah’s first Afghan Refugee arrived Tuesday night, with an estimated 500-600 more on the way. Resettlement agencies say they’re ready to assist when they arrive, though there isn’t much they can do to speed up the process. Afghans currently living in Utah, like college student Obaid Barakzai, worry their relatives won’t make it out of the country. He said his family’s home was damaged in the attack outside the Kabul airport and he’s been frantically contacting as many people as he can for help. Salt Lake City is one of 19 listed by the federal government as “welcoming” and “reasonably priced” for Afghan refugees, but the housing crisis does make it harder to help people resettle. Read the full story. — Jon Reed.
Michigan StateWNEM

MDHHS calls for Michiganders to get vaccinated following Pfizer approval

The state health department is calling for Michiganders to get vaccinated now that the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended by the CDC for immunization practices. “We now have a fully FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine and ACIP has added its unanimous recommendation,” said Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “For Michiganders who have been waiting for this approval, now is the time to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and join the more than 4.7 million Michigan residents who are already fully vaccinated. The vaccine is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic together.”
Public HealthWTVF

Key CDC panel grants further approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky formally endorsed a key vaccine panel's recommendation for full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 16 and up. Walensky's endorsement came after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously for the recommendation of...
Colorado Statecoloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Lawmaker Rejected COVID Vaccine, Took Unproven Drug Ivermectin, Got COVID, Recovered, Restarts Ivermectin Without Being Vaccinated

Despite the Pfizer COVID vaccination winning U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval last week, Colorado Rep. Rod Pelton (R-Cheyenne Wells) still considers all available COVID vaccines “experimental,” preferring to treat himself with Ivermectin — a well-known, mostly veterinary drug repurposed by some as an unproven treatment and preventative drug for COVID — while choosing to forego getting vaccinated.
Medical & BiotechWHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Pfizer vaccine fully approved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — "Get your facts straight!" That's an email we got in the newsroom after reporting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received full FDA approval. Some people claim that's not true. News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has a fact check. "You know they did not approve the Pfizer vaccine, you better get...
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is great news. Now Biden must act on it.

President Biden, clearly delighted at the Food and Drug Administration’s full and final approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, told the country on Monday that “if you’re one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot ... until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened.” His main message, however, was not directed toward vaccine-hesitant Americans. “If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that — require it,” he said, adding that “vaccination requirements have been around for decades.”
Medical & BiotechWebMD

CDC Panel Unanimously Backs Pfizer Vaccine After FDA Approval

Aug. 31, 2021 -- An independent expert panel of the CDC has studied the potential benefits and risks of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and voted unanimously to recommend the shots for all Americans ages 16 and older. All 14 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 'yes'...

Comments / 0

Community Policy