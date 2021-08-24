The Protégé Ending: What Maggie Q Loves Most About Her Final Scene With Michael Keaton

Tom Cruise is known far and wide as the actor who always does his own stunts. With each new iteration of the Mission: Impossible franchise, one of the biggest questions isn't what will happen to the lead character Ethan Hunt, but what wild thing will the actor that plays him do next. Those wild things have included climbing the sides of sheer buildings, holding on to the side of airplanes as they take off, and even performing HALO skydiving jumps. Matt Damon, who has been part of his own action franchise with the Jason Bourne films, has not put his body on the line quite like that-- but he has a great story about just how Tom Cruise is able to do it.