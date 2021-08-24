Cancel
The Protégé Ending: What Maggie Q Loves Most About Her Final Scene With Michael Keaton

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following contains spoilers for the ending of The Protegé. In a lot of ways The Protégé, is like a lot of action movies that we've all seen before. However, there are a couple of ways that the movie is quite unique. One is that the lead character is an Asian woman, played by Maggie Q. The other is the way the movie ends. It's got the sort of ending that we don't see often and one that we maybe are not expecting considering that the lead character is a woman. And that's why Maggie Q loves the movie's ending so much.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news.

Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
Stream These: September Movies on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max

Probably the most high-profile feature to be released upon the pending 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, the moral drama “Worth” centers on an attorney (Michael Keaton) placed in the impossible position of compensating family members of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on that day. He’s forced to weigh outside factors in determining the amount of money owed each relative, as if one life is worth inherently more than another, which inevitably leads to conflicts involving race and sexuality in an unequal society. It’s a film that, I expect, will reveal the institutional fractures in a world that, on the surface, came together in selfless unity. Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan and Marc Maron co-star.
CinemaBlend

The Protégé’s Maggie Q Gets Honest About Why She Would ‘Never’ Play A Bond Girl

Any actor who’s worked with someone in the vicinity of the James Bond franchise is bound to be asked whether or not they’d ever want to jump into that particular sandbox at some point. But when you’re Maggie Q, and you’ve got an action film like The Protégé in theaters (with Casino Royale director Martin Campbell at the helm), those questions feel like they’re twice as likely to crop up. But don’t expect her in a 007 adventure any time soon, as Maggie Q gave an honest reason why she’s willing to say never to playing a Bond girl.
CinemaBlend

Bourne Actor Matt Damon Shares A+ Tom Cruise Story About Doing His Own Stunts For Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise is known far and wide as the actor who always does his own stunts. With each new iteration of the Mission: Impossible franchise, one of the biggest questions isn't what will happen to the lead character Ethan Hunt, but what wild thing will the actor that plays him do next. Those wild things have included climbing the sides of sheer buildings, holding on to the side of airplanes as they take off, and even performing HALO skydiving jumps. Matt Damon, who has been part of his own action franchise with the Jason Bourne films, has not put his body on the line quite like that-- but he has a great story about just how Tom Cruise is able to do it.
Review: Michael Keaton headlines riveting Netflix drama about the aftermath of 9/11

Just as the Oscar-winning “Spotlight” examined the priest sexual abuse crisis through the lens of journalists, the riveting “Worth” delves into the 9/11 catastrophe from the perspective of lawyers who run a victim compensation fund. It may sound like a dry legal procedural, but there is a powerful and poignant undercurrent in almost every scene.
Maggie Q takes the lead in “The Protégé”

If you’re looking for an action-packed movie then check out “The Protégé.” It’s got Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton but it’s Maggie Q that takes the lead and DCW50’s Bonita Frazier talked to her about the film as well as what was her most difficult role she’s ever had, plus lots more!
CinemaBlend

Michael Keaton’s The Protégé Let’s Him Do Something He’d Never Done On Screen

Michael Keaton has been a movie star since the 1980s and you'd think in that time the actor would have done it all. He's been Batman on the big screen, something only a handful of actors have had the chance to do. He's played Barbie's Ken, and Beetlejuice, and evil Walt Disney. But it seems that his role in The Protégé was something a bit different than anything he'd done before. One of the things about the role that interested him was that he'd never played anybody quite like the larger than life Rembrandt.
Review: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton try to save 'The Protege' from itself

That thought might cross your mind more than once during "The Protege," a new action-thriller now playing in theaters. There are certain points in director Martin Campbell's revenge flick that may cause you to chuckle quietly as you attempt to wrap your head around how this latest plot contrivance could have occurred.
How to Watch 'The Protégé': Where You Can the New Maggie Q Action Thriller Right Now

If you’ve been craving a good old-fashioned action thriller, look no further. Lionsgate is all set to premiere their newest action flick The Protégé. The movie stars Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Robert Patrick in leading roles. Other cast members include Patrick Malahide, David Rintoul, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, and Caroline Loncq.

