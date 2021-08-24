House Speaker encourages BESE to hold another public meeting on mask mandate

“This pandemic has wreaked havoc on our schools and challenged our educational system in ways we could not have imagined a couple of years ago. As a BESE member, I am committed to seeing that our children are safe and able to learn. This is and should be about the education and safety of our students, not politics. Unfortunately, we had to adjourn our recent meeting because a group attempting to use the meeting for political purposes refused to abide by our rules or respect the rights of others present.