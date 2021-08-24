Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

House Speaker encourages BESE to hold another public meeting on mask mandate

By Brooke Thorington
Posted by 
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 10 days ago

After voting 8-2 to adjourn last week’s BESE meeting early, due to protestors’ outbursts and refusal to wear masks, board members issued a unified statement that they will not hold another special meeting before the Governor’s…

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#House#Bese#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Educationaudacy.com

K-12 mask mandate to stand, BESE won't take it up again

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education says it will not overturn Governor John Bel Edwards order that everyone wear masks in schools. "There are no plans to call a special meeting," the board said in a news release. It comes after BESE adjourned last week's meeting while scores...
Phoenix, AZPayson Roundup

Governor holds firm on barring mask mandates in schools

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey lashed out Thursday at President Biden’s bid to go after governors who ban mask mandates, calling his administration’s message to him “weak and pathetic.’’. Meeting with reporters, the governor said there’s nothing wrong, legally or otherwise, with his decision to provide new education funding only...
Pinellas County, FLwusf.org

Pinellas Will Not Consider Mask Mandate For Public Schools

The Pinellas County School Board will not hold a special meeting on Friday to determine if the district should issue a mask mandate for students and staff. During its regularly scheduled session Tuesday, the Pinellas County School Board voted down a mask mandate proposal from board member Caprice Edmond. Edmond’s...
Orange County, FLwestorlandonews.com

Universal Mask Mandate for Orange County Public Schools

Beginning Monday, August 30th, Orange County Public Schools will defy Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and implement a universal mask mandate for all preK-12 students and adults. After a long and thoughtful discussion during the School Board meeting, board members gave Superintendent Barbara Jenkins direction to make face masks mandatory for everyone.
Wood County, WVWTAP

Wood BOE to discuss mask policy at public meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting Monday night to “discuss proposed guidelines for masks.”. School administration spokesman Michael Erb could not provide any further details, noting that meetings are called by the board of education, not the school leadership. Board President...
Greene County, TNGreeneville Sun

Speakers At Meeting Urge Masks In County Schools

The Greene County School Board heard multiple speakers and reports Thursday evening related to masking in schools as well as the school dress code. Speakers included Dr. Daniel Lewis, who discussed the current local surge in COVID-19 cases and recommended masking in schools, and Chuckey-Doak High School student Haleigh Ricker, who discussed the school dress code and requested that it be reviewed. Among regular reports and presentations for the meeting, Greene County Education Association President Hillary Buckner, a Spanish teacher at Chuckey-Doak High School, also presented teacher concerns and requests related to school operations during the pandemic.
Seminole County, FLclick orlando

Seminole County schools to hold emergency meeting to discuss mask mandates

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County School Board is holding an emergency meeting Thursday morning to discuss mask mandates. The district has a mandate in place for employees and students, unless they have permission from a parent or guardian to opt out of the policy. With the emergency meeting, the school board is considering stronger rules as COVID-19 case numbers remain high.
Educationbossierpress.com

Statement from BESE Vice President and District 2 Representative Kira Orange Jones regarding BESE’s super majority decision to adjourn its meeting on August 18th after many refused to wear masks, upholding the Governor’s mask mandate to protect the public.

“This pandemic has wreaked havoc on our schools and challenged our educational system in ways we could not have imagined a couple of years ago. As a BESE member, I am committed to seeing that our children are safe and able to learn. This is and should be about the education and safety of our students, not politics. Unfortunately, we had to adjourn our recent meeting because a group attempting to use the meeting for political purposes refused to abide by our rules or respect the rights of others present.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Temporary mask mandate issued for NEISD after district holds emergency meeting

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District’s board of trustees approved a temporary mask mandate during an emergency meeting on Thursday night. The temporary mask mandate applies to all students, staff and visitors while indoors at NEISD campuses, school buses or facilities, regardless of vaccination status, according to the district. The mandate will go into effect on Monday, though class has already started for the 2021-22 school year.
Public HealthWECT

NHC Health Department to hold public hearing about indoor mask mandate

ER physician talks about demographic of COVID patients. New program gives NC military service members better health care coverage. Area military hospitals and clinics have been officially transferred to the Defense Health Agency, to establish the Coastal North Carolina market. How COVID is impacting high school athletics. Updated: 21 hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy