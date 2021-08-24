House Speaker encourages BESE to hold another public meeting on mask mandate

The Greene County School Board heard multiple speakers and reports Thursday evening related to masking in schools as well as the school dress code. Speakers included Dr. Daniel Lewis, who discussed the current local surge in COVID-19 cases and recommended masking in schools, and Chuckey-Doak High School student Haleigh Ricker, who discussed the school dress code and requested that it be reviewed. Among regular reports and presentations for the meeting, Greene County Education Association President Hillary Buckner, a Spanish teacher at Chuckey-Doak High School, also presented teacher concerns and requests related to school operations during the pandemic.
