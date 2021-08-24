PACC month-long series of adoption promotions kicks off Aug. 23

The Pima Animal Care Center is bringing back an adoption promotion after being on hold due to the pandemic.

The month-long series of promotions of 'Clear the Shelters' kicks off Aug. 23 ending Sep. 19., according to PACC. With the shelter at max capacity of large dogs, it is in need of adopters and fosters for those pets.

Every week during the month-long event, there will be a different adoption promotion that will be announced on social media every Monday.

“We are very excited to have this adoption event happening at PACC!” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “This event couldn’t come at a better time with the shelter being so full.”

RELATED: PACC using pop-up kennels as shelter hits capacity, adopters and fosters needed

There will be several opportunities for potential fosters and pet owners to meet foster animals and long-stay pets.

The shelter will be holding these four events during the promotion:



Foster Fair on Aug. 29, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Long Stay Lounge on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Foster Fair Sept. 12, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

PACC is open Monday through Friday, noon - 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For a list of available pets and services, click here .

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

