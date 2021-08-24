Stockbridge Amphitheater’s Grand Opening Tickets at Tix.Com in approximately 10days.
Stockbridge, Georgia- August 20, 2021- Award-winning musical legends Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight will headline the Stockbridge Amphitheater’s Grand Opening on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7 pm. The 3,200-seat amphitheater will host the historical event featuring live music and concessions. Tickets for the memorable night will be available for purchase for the general public no later than August 30, 2021. The new City of Stockbridge venue is the first amphitheater in Henry County, Georgia.bwcatlantasouth.com
