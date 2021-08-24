Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge Amphitheater’s Grand Opening Tickets at Tix.Com in approximately 10days.

bwcatlantasouth.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockbridge, Georgia- August 20, 2021- Award-winning musical legends Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight will headline the Stockbridge Amphitheater’s Grand Opening on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7 pm. The 3,200-seat amphitheater will host the historical event featuring live music and concessions. Tickets for the memorable night will be available for purchase for the general public no later than August 30, 2021. The new City of Stockbridge venue is the first amphitheater in Henry County, Georgia.

bwcatlantasouth.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Stockbridge, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Stockbridge, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Gladys Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Live Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy