Many of us thought, or at least suspected, that Manny Pacquiao would fade away from prominence after losing to Floyd Mayweather back in 2015. We were wrong. Very wrong. If anyone had said Pacquiao would remain a power player in the sport a full six plus years after the Mayweather fight, we’d have said they were crazy. What proved to be crazy, however, was Pacquiao’s willpower and longevity. The fact that so many were surprised by Pacquiao’s defeat at the gloved hands of Yordenis Ugas on Saturday shows just what kind of staying power the Filipino icon had.