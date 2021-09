We're calling it now! Legally Blonde's Reese Witherspoon may be the next TikTok star with the moves she just showed off. The Big Little Lies star is more relatable than you think. You know that feeling when you wake up to a fresh cup of coffee, house to yourself, and a picture perfect cake? We don't, but props to you if you do because you know exactly how Reese Witherspoon feels in her latest video she posted to Instagram. As an actress, producer, and entrepreneur, Reese can now add something to her ever-growing resume: dancing queen!