PHOTOS: Berkeley County Students Win Scholarships In Podcast Competition

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Five local students representing Berkeley Electric Cooperative were selected as winners in a statewide podcast competition as part of the Virtual Youth Experience.

Earlier this summer, 13 local high school students took part in the Virtual Youth Experience, which is sponsored by South Carolina’s electric cooperatives. It’s a week-long leadership conference that brought together 80 high-achieving students from across the South Carolina to meet with state and federal leaders.

In addition to hearing from influential speakers, the students formed groups to compete for scholarships during a podcast competition by completing the sentence: This is my country.

BEC students Katherine Morton, Adrian Hayden and Rori Condon received $250 honorable mentions while Ayoola Oladimeji and Amy Crumley were selected as finalists and received $500 each.

The overall winners each received a $5,000 scholarship and represented Horry, Lynches River, York and Laurens Electric Cooperatives. A panel of distinguished journalists that includes Kenneth Moton of ABC News, Dawndy Mercer Plank of

WIS News, Ben Hoover of WSPA and Lucas McFadden of CN2 News were the judges.

All of the podcasts are available online at anchor.fm/ecsc

“We’re proud of all of this year’s representatives. They are an exceptional group of student leaders who did an outstanding job of representing both their schools and Berkeley Electric Cooperative,” said Johanna Cooper of Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

Participating students included: Adrian Hayden, Berkeley Middle College; Amy Crumley, Solid Rock Believer’s Home School (Pinopolis); Andrea Fletcher, Goose Creek High; Ashleigh Douglas, Goose Creek High; Gabrielle Palmer, Goose Creek High; Joaquin Trakas, Pinewood Preparatory; Kaitlin Petersen, School of the Arts (N. Charleston); Katherine Morton, Cane Bay High; Madeline Gardner, Home school (Johns Island); Nicholas White, Stratford High; Racheal Oladimeji, Stratford High; Rori Condon, Stratford High and William Swetckie, Goose Creek High.

The winners are listed below:

1. Katherine Morton, Cane Bay High School

2. Adrian Hayden, Berkeley Middle College

3. Amy Crumley, Solid Rock Believer’s Home School (Pinopolis)

4. Ayoola “Racheal” Oladimeji, Stratford High School

5. Rori Mae Condon, Stratford High School

