TCA using title game loss as fuel for 2021

By Danny Mata
 10 days ago
TCA lost a heartbreaker to Rifle, 35-34, in the spring football state title game. The Titans are now using that loss as motivation for the upcoming season.

"Yeah it’s a lot of motivation," says Cade Palmer, who ran for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns in that game. "It was pretty tough. I’ve been thinking about it all off-season, and I think everyone’s been thinking about it all off-season, because we were so close. It was tough, but stuff like that is just going to make you a better team in the long run."

"It’s perfect motivation losing by that one point because we just want it that much more," says receiver and cornerback Matthew Segovia. "Obviously it hurts. But eventually, you got to flip that. Because of that, now we’ve gotta go win it. We’ve got to go take it this next year."

The Titans say they're still in a rhythm from last season, which should help them get off to a quick start.

TCA opens its season against Alamosa on August 27th.

