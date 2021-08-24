Cancel
San Luis Obispo, CA

10,800 gallons of sewage spill into San Luis Obispo Creek

By Jessica Brest
News Channel 3-12
 10 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is advising the public not to touch water running in the San Luis Obispo Creek after a large sewage spill Monday.

Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein was assigned to investigate the spill in order to help protect the health and safety of the public.

Dr. Borenstein's office explained that 10,800 gallons of sewage were released into a storm drain connected to San Luis Obispo Creek after the sewage line became blocked.

The storm drain is located in the Silver City Mobile Home Park at 3860 South Higuera in the City of San Luis Obispo.

The SLO Utilities Department responded to the scene along with Silver City Mobile Home personnel to clear the blockage and restore flow to the city's sewer line.

Due to the spill, the health department is advising residents to avoid coming into contact with San Luis Obispo Creek in the area of South Higuera and Los Osos Valley Road.

Maintenance of the sewage system is the responsibility of Silver City Mobile Home Park.

