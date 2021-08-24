Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tony Finau ends 5-year drought and wins Northern Trust

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 10 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Tony Finau was developing a label as the player who did everything right but win. What he never lost was his belief he could beat the best.

That moment finally arrived late Monday afternoon at The Northern Trust against the sunlit backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. Finau delivered the best back nine of his career to track down Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 1 player, and then beat Cameron Smith in a playoff.

Finau tapped in the winning par putt at Liberty National, tilted his head to the sky and fluttered his lips in a sigh that was equal parts relief and satisfaction.

“It’s more massive I think for just my sense of accomplishment,” he said. “It’s hard losing, and it’s hard losing in front of the world. I’ve done it already a couple of times this year. That made me more hungry. If it doesn’t discourage you, it makes you more hungry. You guys keep telling me, ‘When are you going to win again?’ That makes me more hungry.

“It all equals up to now. It was time for me to win again.”

In a rain-delayed start to the FedEx Cup playoffs, with players sitting out Sunday as Hurricane Henri moved off the eastern seaboard, Finau ended a drought that had stretched more than five years and 142 starts on the PGA Tour.

He had eight runner-up finishes, three of them playoff losses, and 39 top 10s since his lone victory in the Puerto Rico Open in the spring of 2016.

That ended with a dynamic charge, starting with a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch for a 30 on the back nine to close with a 6-under 65.

And like most victories on this tour, he needed plenty of help.

Rahm, who had a two-shot lead at the turn, made his first bogey of the final round on the 15th hole and then had to settle for par on the reachable par-4 16th, which felt like a bogey. He had to settle for a 69 to finish alone in third.

Smith had a big finish of his own with two straight birdies and a chance at three in a row with a 25-foot putt on the 18th for the win. He missed and shot 67, and that was as close as the Australian came to winning.

Returning to the 18th in the playoff, Finau pounded his drive down the middle. Smith pushed his drive so wild to the right that it sailed over the retaining wall that separates Liberty National from the edge of the Hudson River.

At that moment, the playoff was effectively over. For Smith, it was the second straight time a bad drive at the end cost him a chance to win.

“Just a terrible swing, mate,” he said. “My driver has cost me a few tournaments this year. That makes me more determined to try and figure it out before the end of the year.”

The timing was just right for Finau. He moved atop the FedEx Cup standings for the first time with two events left in the chase for the $15 million prize.

It also moved him to No. 6 in the Ryder Cup standings. The top six after the BMW Championship this week automatically qualify. Even if Finau falls out, it would be hard for U.S. captain Steve Stricker to leave him off the 12-man team.

“I told myself, ‘If you didn’t win, you’re not going to make the team.’ Although I’ve always been high in the rankings, I wanted this validation more for myself to be part of a team like that as a winner this season and playing good golf going into the Ryder Cup,” Finau said.

Finau, who had to save par from the bunker with a 6-foot putt on the 18th in regulation to finish at 20-under 264, only had to two-putt for par in the playoff.

“I’ve played really nicely in big tournaments, but to turn in a 30 on the back nine of a playoff event, trying to chase down the best player in the world, those are all things that will go in the memory bank,” Finau said.

There were other big winners Monday, starting with Keith Mitchell. He was at No. 101 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 70 advance to the BMW Championship. Mitchell needed a big finish and delivered with three straight birdies for a 69 to tie for eighth at 13-under 271.

Tom Hoge started at No. 108 and tied for fourth to advance. That was his best finish of the year, and it came at just the right time with points counting quadruple.

Also moving on to the BMW Championship later this week were Alex Noren, Erik van Rooyen, Harold Varner III and Harry Higgs. Van Rooyen was in contention on the front nine until he hit two shots in the water on the par-3 11th and made a quadruple-bogey 7.

The final round was postponed on Sunday as Hurricane Henri approached, and the edges of what became a tropical storm at landfall dumped more than 6 inches of rain on Liberty National. There was another four-hour delay in the morning and spectators were kept away.

They missed quite a show, and a popular winner. Few others have been so gracious as so many chances to win got away from him.

“I hope I don’t have to wait another five years for the next one,” Finau said.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Fedex Cup#Ryder Cup#Ap#The Northern Trust#Liberty National#The Pga Tour#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Tony Finau back to success after five years

After 1,975 days from the last time Tony Finau finds success and wins in Jersey City (USA), with a total of 264 (67 64 68 65, -20) strokes, the Northern Trust overcoming, with a par at the first hole of playoff, the Australian Cameron Smith (second) who had already been the protagonist in the "moving day"
Utah StateABC 4

Utah’s Tony Finau wins second career PGA Tournament

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (ABC4 Sports) – Tony Finau had waited five years for his second career PGA Tournament championship. So one extra day and one extra hole was alright with him. Finau fired a final round 65 to hold off Cameron Smith in a playoff The Northern Trust in Jersey...
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Finau wins Northern Trust after five days, a playoff and an out-of-bounds tee shot by Cameron Smith

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Tony Finau has a few sayings he lives by, one of which is goals are dreams with a deadline. Down to the final three events in the FedEx Cup playoffs, his deadline was looming to win a tournament in the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 “super season” of 50 events and to convince U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker that he was deserving of a spot on the 12-man team.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stay hungry, Tony Finau: Northern Trust winner gobbles up supersized order, relishes congratulatory message from Tiger Woods

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – When you’re hungry, you eat. Tony Finau, starved for victory for nearly five years on the PGA Tour but rarely demoralized as he kept up the hunt, finally satisfied his ferocious appetite by coming up clutch throughout the final round and then defeating Cameron Smith in a playoff to win the Northern Trust this past Monday.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Tour Championship leaderboard breakdown: Jon Rahm makes a run, but Patrick Cantlay leads after Round 1

Stepping to the first tee in Round 1 with a score already on your card is always an oddity at the Tour Championship, but starting the field with staggered scores does make for a clearer narrative after the first 18 holes. That narrative looks a lot like it did 24 hours ago before Round 1 began with Patrick Cantlay still leading the pack with a two-stroke lead on second place.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Cantlay gives an incredible response on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue

Wednesday morning, on the eve of the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Patrick Cantlay joined the long line of players who were asked their thoughts on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue. The question came in the wake of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's announcement the previous day that fans who chant "Brooksy" as a taunt could be kicked out of future events, a step toward making for a more civil atmosphere outside the ropes.
Golfrydercup.com

Patrick Cantlay Qualifies for 43rd Ryder Cup

There was so much on the line late Sunday at Caves Valley during the final round of the BMW Championship. For Patrick Cantlay there first was the obvious – win the BMW Championship. Win the BMW Championship, and secure a top seed in the FedExCup rankings heading into the TOUR Championship at East Lake. Secure the top seed and earn the coveted lead position in an event where scoring is staggered from top to bottom and any advantage is a key advantage.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Tour Championship odds, FedEx Cup Playoff predictions: Expert reveals Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm picks

It all comes down to this when the PGA Tour's top 30 players tee off Thursday in the 2021 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Patrick Cantlay starts with a two-stroke lead at 10-under par after his steely BMW Championship victory in a six-hole playoff with Bryson DeChambeau. Northern Trust winner Tony Finau starts second at 8 under, followed by DeChambeau (-7), Jon Rahm (-6) and Cameron Smith (-5). Reigning FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson is in the finale for the 13th straight year but will need to make up a seven-stroke deficit to defend his title. Xander Schauffele, who went a tournament-best 15 under last year but tied for second overall, will start at 2 under along with Rory McIlroy, who seeks his third FedEx Cup title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy