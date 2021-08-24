Cancel
New York City, NY

'The End' of New York

By Charlie Voelker
Montauk Point is located at the furthest eastern tip of Long Island. It used to be a "fishing village." That has changed over the last 20 years. Now it is one of the east coast's most desirable summer destinations. Yes, it located in the town of East Hampton, the posh whereabouts that has been home to such stars as Madonna, Paul McCartney, Diddy, Martha Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. However, music icons, TV and movie stars and comedians aren't even part of the story, at least not mine.

