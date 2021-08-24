Cancel
Music

Justin Moore Notches 10th-Career Number One With “We Didn’t Have Much”

By Andrew Mies
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uij6C_0bamuPYh00

The Poyen, Arkansas, native is on top the charts once again.

Justin Moore secured the 10th Number 1 of his career with the lead single off his latest album Straight Outta The Country.

Written by Jeremy Stover, Randy Montana and Paul DiGiovanni, the song is a throwback to simpler times, when having the right stuff was more important that having the most.

“There was dirt on daddy’s clothes

From putting that bacon on mama’s stove

Dog barking in the yard at a truck we don’t know

All we had was us

And that little bitty house and a lotta love

We had it all when we didn’t have much.”

Justin took to Instagram to thank Country Radio for the success they’ve given him since he signed his record deal in 2007.

Country Radio doesn’t always get it right, in fact they get a lot wrong, but they absolutely couldn’t have found a better guy or artist to push than Justin Moore.

Keep it up Justin.

You’re doing it right.

Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Luke Bryan Rides ‘Waves’ to 27th Number One at Country Radio

Superstar Luke Bryan has ridden his latest single, “Waves,” up to Number One at country radio, marking the 27th chart topper of his career. Completing the climb after its release in April, the track sits on top of both major radio charts — Billboard’s Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck — and comes off Bryan’s 2020 album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Justin Moore earns 10th No 1

“We Didn’t Have Much” is from his latest album. Multi-Platinum country hitmaker Justin Moore is breaking into double digits this week as his latest single, “We Didn’t Have Much,” peaks at the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. The Arkansas native earns the tenth No. 1 single of his career with a song that epitomizes his humble roots and grateful spirit.
EntertainmentBillboard

'Much' to Celebrate: Justin Moore Notches Ninth No. 1 on Country Airplay Chart

"It's just humbling that country radio has continued to support my music throughout all these years," Moore tells Billboard. Justin Moore scores his ninth leader on Billboard's Country Airplay chart (dated Aug. 28) as "We Didn't Have Much" ascends from No. 3 to No. 1 in its 44th week. In the week ending Aug. 22, the nostalgic song, released on Valory Music, increased by 9% to 30.4 million audience impressions, according to MRC Data.
College Sportswbwn.com

Justin Moore Might Have Been a Sports Trainer

If Justin Moore had not made it as a singer, he might have been on the road in a completely different capacity. Labor day is coming and Justin shares that had he not made in country music, his alternate job might have been traveling with guys who got hits … baseball hits.
EntertainmentPosted by
Taste of Country

Michael Ray Wasn’t Afraid to Get Deep — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
MusicBillboard

Luke Bryan Rides 'Waves' to His 25th No. 1 on Country Airplay Chart

"Waves" -- co-written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill -- is from Bryan's LP Born Here Live Here Die Here, which arrived as his ninth leader on Top Country Albums in August 2020. It's one of the six tracks added to the deluxe version of the set released this April and becomes the fifth total and consecutive Country Airplay No. 1 from the set.
MusicCMT

Luke Bryan Makes “Waves” with 25th Billboard Chart Topper

Born Here Live Here Die Here — has achieved significant success for the country star. Via this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart, it’s his 25th number-one hit. Upon its release, the song was described by Bryan as being about “kids falling in love during the summer and just all the images and everything about how beautiful that summer love is and how the emotions just keep coming in waves.” As well, he added, “I fell in love with the song the second I heard it.”
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Lady A Revealed The Track List Of Their Upcoming Album 'What A Song Can Do'

New music from Lady A is coming next month, and the “Need You Now” trio just released the track list of their upcoming album. What A Song Can Do is slated to drop on October 22. Lady A announced on their social media channels on Thursday morning (September 2) that the album includes its title track and the group's hit single “Like A Lady.” Another song on the 14-track album is “Friends Don’t Let Friends,” a collaboration featuring Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
Theater & DancePosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan’s Son Channels His Country Star Father Showing Off Dance Moves

There is a Bryan family wedding on the horizon, and Luke Bryans’s wife, Caroline, has been having a blast documenting all the fun on social media. Luke Bryans’s niece is tying the knot this weekend, and Caroline has been keeping her fans up-to-date with the festivities through Instagram. She started the wedding countdown five days ago when her mother-in-law got to town.
Moss Point, MSPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kendall Jenner Hints She’s ‘Fallen’ for Boyfriend Devin Booker After Meeting His Grandma: ‘You’re My World’

Love is in the air! Kendall Jenner hinted that she has “fallen” for boyfriend Devin Booker on Tuesday, August 31, after meeting his grandmother in Moss Point, Mississippi. The 25-year-old shared a screenshot of lyrics to the song “One Day” by Cleo Sol via her Instagram Stories, which include very romantic sentiments. “Hope you know that you’re my world / No way you’re lonely / In times of trouble, just call on me / And I’ll drop everything / Only you can make me do this / Only you have made me fall quick,” read the lyrics in the screenshot.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Boot

LOOK: Country Stars and Their Famous Relatives

If you dig into your family tree, you could find a few monumental people in it, from pilgrims to celebrities and everything in between. And there are many country music stars who have equally famous relatives, many of whom are in the music industry as well. Of course, there are...

