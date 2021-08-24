Justin Moore Notches 10th-Career Number One With “We Didn’t Have Much”

The Poyen, Arkansas, native is on top the charts once again.

Justin Moore secured the 10th Number 1 of his career with the lead single off his latest album Straight Outta The Country.

Written by Jeremy Stover, Randy Montana and Paul DiGiovanni, the song is a throwback to simpler times, when having the right stuff was more important that having the most.

“There was dirt on daddy’s clothes

From putting that bacon on mama’s stove

Dog barking in the yard at a truck we don’t know

All we had was us

And that little bitty house and a lotta love

We had it all when we didn’t have much.”

Justin took to Instagram to thank Country Radio for the success they’ve given him since he signed his record deal in 2007.

Country Radio doesn’t always get it right, in fact they get a lot wrong, but they absolutely couldn’t have found a better guy or artist to push than Justin Moore.

Keep it up Justin.

You’re doing it right.