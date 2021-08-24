Lilly Center Launches Summer Algae Research Team

WINONA LAKE — This summer, the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams’ research team has expanded to include a formal algae team led by Grace College faculty and students. After the Lilly Center’s research team brings back water samples from local lakes, the algae team makes microscope slides to identify, count and document what they find, according to a news release from Grace. That information is used in the Lilly Center’s research, which informs their efforts to keep local lakes clean, healthy, safe and beautiful.