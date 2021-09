Judge says Ahmaud Arbery’s past criminal history is not relevant to the actions that lead to his death. Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot while on a jog back in February 2020. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley won’t allow the defendants lawyers to bring up Arbery’s past during the murder state trial as well as federal charges for hate crimes they face. This essentially would have put the slain Arbery on trial as we’ve seen many times before.