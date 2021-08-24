Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

As Hearing on $4.5 Billion Purdue Pharma Settlement Winds Toward Conclusion, Judge Urges Consensus

By Jane Wester
Law.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain on Monday urged the parties with outstanding objections to Purdue Pharma’s $4.5 billion settlement deal to reach some kind of consensus as the hearing on the deal in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York enters its third week. “I’m not...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Mediation#Purdue Pharma#The U S Bankruptcy Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
EconomyWLFI.com

Judge conditionally approves plan to dissolve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

A federal bankruptcy judge ruled that Purdue Pharma, the maker of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, will be dissolved under a settlement deal and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, will pay out more than $4 billion to address the opioid epidemic that's killed more than 500,000 Americans. Judge...
Lawnorthernpublicradio.org

The Sacklers, Who Made Billions From OxyContin, Win Immunity From Opioid Lawsuits

Members of the Sackler family who are at the center of the nation's deadly opioid crisis have won sweeping immunity from opioid lawsuits linked to their privately owned company Purdue Pharma and its OxyContin medication. Federal Judge Robert Drain approved a bankruptcy settlement on Wednesday that grants the Sacklers "global...
EconomyArs Technica

Billionaire Sacklers granted lifetime legal immunity in opioid settlement

A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a $4.5 billion opioid settlement that provides sweeping lifetime legal immunity for the billionaire Sackler family behind Purdue Pharma. “This is a bitter result,” Federal Judge Robert Drain said Wednesday in a lengthy explanation of his approval of the settlement. "I believe that...
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
Economythecentersquare.com

Washington AG to appeal Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

(The Center Square) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he will appeal a decision by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Purdue Pharma that he deems “inadequate” and “flawed,” according to a press release from his office. Washington is one of 48 states that sued Purdue Pharma, the makers of...
IndustryINFORUM

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Medical & BiotechNew Haven Register

Purdue Pharma's Bankruptcy Plan Is Approved, Allowing the Sackler Family to Escape Legal Accountability for the Opioid Crisis

A major push to hold the Sackler family legally accountable for their role in the opioid crisis essentially ended today when a U.S. Bankruptcy Court ruled that the family’s company, Purdue Pharma, creators of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, would be dissolved and the family owners would pay $4.5 billion to address the opioid pandemic, while protecting the family from future liability.
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Purdue Pharma to pay billions over opioid crisis but owners get immunity in bankruptcy deal

The owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will get immunity from future lawsuits under a potentially $10bn plan approved by a federal bankruptcy judge.The Sackler family will give up ownership of the company and contribute $4.5bn, and in return, they will be shielded from civil lawsuits over the company’s role in the opioid crisis that killed a half-million over the past two decades.They would not be given immunity from any criminal charges that may be brought forward in the future.Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy two years ago facing about 3,000 lawsuits from individuals, hospitals, unions, local governments and states...
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Sacklers to Exit From Complex Purdue Bankruptcy With Billions (3)

The Sackler family made billions of dollars on Purdue Pharma LP ’s blockbuster painkiller OxyContin before their name was tarnished by a staggering public-health crisis in the U.S. Now they’re quitting the drug business as part of the company’s bankruptcy settlement, which will allow them to largely preserve — and potentially grow — the bulk of their fortune, an estimated $11 billion.
Medical & BiotechArkansas Online

Purdue Pharma lawyer urges acceptance of settlement plan

A lawyer for Purdue Pharma said Monday that a judge needs to accept the OxyContin maker's plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic or face "years or decades of Hobbesian hell" with complicated litigation that would not result in fair payouts to abate the epidemic or pay individual victims.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy said on Monday that some members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker face a "substantial risk" of liability and could be on the hook for "huge amounts of money" over claims the company fueled the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert...
Medical & BiotechNewsbug.info

Purdue Pharma narrows protection for Sacklers during trial

Lawyers for Purdue Pharma LP, seeking to soothe concerns of a bankruptcy judge, narrowed the legal protections for the Sackler family included in the drugmaker’s proposed settlement of trillions of dollars in opioid claims. The pharmaceutical company updated bankruptcy plan documents to shrink, and more clearly define, the legal insulation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy