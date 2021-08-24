Cancel
Ohio State

Student Farm prepares for record-setting harvest

By Ben Blavat
Lantern
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adirondack Blue is an eye-catching potato variety with blue flesh and purple skin, which brings a unique color to any dish. The potato is one of 53 crops grown at the Ohio State Student Farm, located on a four-acre plot at the Waterman Agriculture and Natural Resources Laboratory on West Campus. Connor Nagy, the farm’s data and logistics coordinator, said the farm was started in 2017 by a group of passionate students who later founded the Student Growing Collaborative.

