EA’s NHL games don’t always get the same love as some of their other sports franchises. Oh, sure, the EA-Vancouver-developed NHL games are the equivalent of Madden here in Canada, but they usually get new features with some delay. In this case, EA has announced that NHL 22 will be the first game in the series to be powered by the Frostbite Engine (something that happened to FIFA in 2016 and Madden in 2017). The engine change seems to have resulted in a pretty nice improvement in visual quality – check out the first trailer for NHL 22 below.