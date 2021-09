We now know when we’re going to see the new trailer for one of the most highly anticipated films currently in the works. The Batman released its first trailer during the DC FanDome event in August 2020, and immediately became one of the best trailers released that entire year. Which was impressive given that the trailer was only based on the first few weeks of filming, and there was plenty more where that came from. Now Warner Bros. has announced the new The Batman trailer release date, revealing that our second look at footage from the film will arrive a little over a year after that initial trailer.