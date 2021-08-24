Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! Launches November 25th For Switch
Publisher Microids and developer Mr. Nutz have announced the release date for Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! on Switch. This side-scrolling beat-em-up based on the popular comic series will be released on November 25th for Switch and other platforms. It will be support English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish text, and English, French, and German audio options, and is available in the following special editions:nintendosoup.com
