Succession Season 3 Will Not Feature the Pandemic

This SUPERGIRL article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 9, “Dream Weaver.”. A number of much-loved shows are coming to an end, or have recently, that in some ways could have pushed their luck, but in other ways were a product of a moment – a moment that they looked up to find had passed. VEEP stands out as a clear example, as does Brooklyn 99, which is doing its best to be a fun cop show that knows cops aren’t good guys without – losing all its levity or becoming a documentary. While many of us will miss Supergirl, and we might even struggle with the calculus of losing the show just as Superman and Lois came on the scene, this episode serves as a reminder that the titular character’s overwhelmingly positive worldview – one that the show at large and many of the Super Friends all adopt – can come into conflict with another cornerstone of the show’s storytelling, her dedication to justice.