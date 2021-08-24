Cancel
Succession Season 3 Will Not Feature the Pandemic

By Alec Bojalad
Den of Geek
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew shows’ schedules were hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than HBO’s Emmy-award winning drama Succession. As recounted in a sprawling (and superb) New Yorker piece, season 3 of the beloved satire about the wealthy Roy family was set to begin filming in April of 2020 before the pandemic upended the those plans.

