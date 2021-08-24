Cancel
WWE

Doudrop Says She Made A Mistake Associating Herself With Eva Marie, Eva Attacks Her

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 10 days ago
It really is over this time between Doudrop and Eva Marie. It was never a solid relationship between the former Piper Niven and Eva Marie, but now, the relationship has officially ended as Doudrop made fun of Eva Marie losing to Alexa Bliss following their match at SummerSlam and officially severed ties with the former Total Divas star on the August 23 episode of WWE Raw.

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

