Doudrop Says She Made A Mistake Associating Herself With Eva Marie, Eva Attacks Her

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani to promote the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV, Eva Marie talked about her battle with alcohol addiction over the years:. “I think that’s one of the things I’m most proud of. Another reason that I came out publicly on Total Divas season one [was] just because I really feel when you have something that you might be ashamed of or you might be embarrassed by or whatever, you take out any of the power of anybody else when you speak about it first. So I really wanted to speak of that pretty quickly just so that way nobody could beat me to the punch per se. Once I did, there were so many people that reached out to me just saying thank you because either they’re struggling with addiction or it’s in their family or their boyfriend, cousin, somebody closely related to them, and for me to be able to kind of showcase that I work at this thing every day. That’s why in life my motto is ‘one day at a time’ because I work a 12-step program, I have a sponsor, I sponsor other women, I go to AA meetings. I’m really open and honest about it because addiction is real and I have to work through that every single day. I celebrated eight years [sobriety] in March. It’s something I used to be ashamed of and didn’t wanna like tell anybody about, but now it’s one of the things I’m very proud of because without my sobriety I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair talking to you. I wouldn’t have an amazing husband, a beautiful marriage, and be on SummerSlam. I would not even have this job if I wasn’t sober and working a 12-step program. So it’s one of those things that I definitely when I can shout it from the top of my lungs because it’s given me everything.”