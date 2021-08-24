Heat Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale; Obion; Shelby; Tipton HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY THE HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 8 PM * WHAT...Heat index values 103 to 108. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.